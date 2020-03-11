NCRPO placed on heightened alert amid COVID-19 threat

(Eagle News) — The National Capital Region Police Office has been placed on heightened alert amid the novel coronavirus threat.

NCRPO chief Debold Sinas said the aim was to use the NCRPO’s resources to “help ensure the prevention of the virus’ transmission and immediate response to any incident that may transpire in Metro Manila.”

He said the chiefs of police in Metro Manila are advised to conduct Oplan Bandillo for community awareness and information dissemination.

The operation, he said, aims to keep students away from crowded places such as internet cafes, markets, and malls.

“They will also coordinate with inter-agencies, stakeholders, and barangays to formally inform and implement this order. Similarly, we will also fully and strictly implement curfew hours for minors at night,” he said.

He said Camp Bagong Diwa and other police stations were now being disinfected.

“The one-meter distance has already been applied in all Metro police stations and precincts in entertaining complaints, blotter, or other reports,” Sinas said, urging the public to also limit possible visits to their loved ones who are detainees.

He said each district would have a designated quarantine zone for police personnel who wish to undergo the same.

Police front-liners, first responders, and beat patrollers, he added, are now obliged to wear masks, gloves, and eyeglasses as their protective gear until further notice.

“Rest assured that our Quick Reponse Team are fully equipped with complete set of Personal Protective Equipment for their protection while responding to suspected COVID 19 cases,” he added.

The Philippines has so far confirmed 33 COVID-19 cases.