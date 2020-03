(Eagle News)–The National Capital Region Police Office is now on full alert status.

Also on full alert status are Police Regional Offices III, IV-A, IV-B and V.

The raising of the alert status came after President Rodrigo Duterte announced a Code Red Sub-Level 2 over the Philippines amid the novel coronavirus threat.

He also temporarily banned domestic air, domestic sea travel and land travel to and from Metro Manila.

The Philippines has so far 52 cases, with five deaths.