NCRPO: No looting incident reported in M. Manila

(Eagle News)–No looting incidents have been reported in Metro Manila amid the enhanced community quarantine imposed on Luzon to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease 2019.

NCRPO chief Debold Sinas issued the statement following social media reports there were groups offering to sanitize and disinfect homes in Metro Manila, but would loot from them.

“This, therefore, is one of the many fake news circulating [over] social media and all other forms of communication intended to deliberately hoax, mislead and deceive our people to loose focus in the present and actual threat brought about by COVID-19 pandemic,” Sinas said.

He clarified, however, that the police were not taking the reports lightly.

“We would like to reassure the people in the metro that we are not lax in our anti-criminality campaign despite the stringent call as front liners in the enhanced community quarantine effort of the government,” Sinas said.