NCRPO: Man in hostage-taking video was cop pulling out handcuffs to subdue Paray

(Eagle News)–The man who was seen in social media posts trying to pull something out from his pocket as police pinned down hostage-taker Alchie Paray was a policeman trying to pull out handcuffs from his pocket.

National Capital Region Police Office chief Debold Sinas made the clarification amid the social media posts of the man in a gray jacket and cap as Paray held a press conference after holding hostage several people in V-Mall in San Juan.

“Let me clarify that the alleged object pulled out from the pocket of the policeman was a handcuff. He pulled out his handcuffs and tried to give it to the arresting officers,” Sinas said in a statement.

He said “our fellowmen (have) nothing to worry for I made a clear instruction — keep him safe,” referring to Paray.

Paray has been charged over the incident which left one person hurt.