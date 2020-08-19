NCRPO chief Sinas to undergo medical checkup; Bathan to serve as OIC

(Eagle News) — National Capital Region Police Office chief Debold Sinas on Wednesday, Aug. 19, said he will be undergoing a three-day annual medical checkup.

As a result, Police Brigadier General Nolasco Bathan shall sit as the NCRPO officer-in-charge from Aug. 20 to 23, or upon his return to work.

Bathan is the deputy regional director for administration.

According to Sinas, he will have his checkup at the Chinese Medical Hospital in Manila, and will be admitted on Wednesday night.

He said his checkup is from Aug. 20 to 22.

“Should there be any emergencies or crisis that need my direct supervision, rest assured, I will be there,” Sinas said, noting that he would still be monitoring the NCRPO even when in the hospital.