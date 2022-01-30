NCR, 7 provinces under Alert Level 2 starting Tuesday, Feb. 1

Several areas placed under Alert Level 3

(Eagle News) — Metro Manila will revert to an alert level 2 starting February 1, Tuesday.

According to Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, also under the alert level until Feb. 15 are Batanes, Bulacan, Cavite, Rizal in Luzon; Biliran and Southern Leyte in the Visayas; and Basilan in Mindanao.

Meanwhile, the following areas will be under an alert level 3 during the same period:

Cordillera Administrative Region: Abra, Apayao, Baguio City, Benguet, Kalinga and Mountain Province·

Region I: Dagupan City, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union and Pangasinan ·

Region II: City of Santiago, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino

Region III: Angeles City, Aurora, Bataan, Nueva Ecija, Olongapo City, Pampanga, Tarlac and Zambales ·

Region IV-A: Batangas, Laguna, Lucena City and Quezon Province

Region IV-B: Marinduque, Romblon, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro and Puerto Princesa City; ·

Region V: Albay, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Masbate, Naga City and Sorsogon

Region VI: Aklan, Antique, Bacolod City, Capiz, Iloilo City, Iloilo, Negros Occidental and Guimaras

Region VII: Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, Bohol, Cebu, Negros Oriental and Siquijor

Region VIII: Ormoc City, Tacloban City, Eastern Samar, Leyte, Northern Samar and Western Samar

Region IX: City of Isabela, Zamboanga City, Zamboanga Del Sur, Zamboanga del Norte and Zamboanga Sibugay

Region X: Bukidnon, Cagayan de Oro City, Iligan City, Lanao del Norte, Misamis Occidental and Misamis Oriental

Region XI: Davao City, Davao Del Sur, Davao Del Norte, Davao Oriental and Davao de Oro

Region XII: General Santos City, North Cotabato, Sarangani, South Cotabato and Sultan Kudarat

Region XIII: Surigao del Norte, Surigao Del Sur, Agusan Del Norte, Agusan del Sur and Butuan City

Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao: Maguindanao, Cotabato City and Lanao Del Sur.

Under Alert Level 2, some establishments are allowed at a 50% capacity indoors for fully vaccinated adults.

A 70% capacity outdoors is allowed.

Under Alert Level 3, some establishments are allowed to operate at a 30% indoor venue capacity but only for fully vaccinated individuals.

They may also operate at a 50% outdoor venue capacity for as long as employees are fully vaccinated.