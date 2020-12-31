NBI to investigate unauthorized vaccinations vs COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra has ordered the National Bureau of Investigation to look into the unauthorized inoculations with COVID-19 vaccines.

Guevarra said he ordered NBI officer-in-charge Eric Distor to conduct the investigation.

Guevarra’s instruction came after President Rodrigo Duterte revealed some soldiers had been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Food and Drug Administration has not yet approved the use of any COVID-19 vaccine in the country.

The Presidential Security Group later admitted the soldiers vaccinated against COVID-19 were their members.

It said the vaccination was necessary to ensure the safety of the President, whom they guard.

But Guevarra said his instruction was a “general” one.

“Not zeroing in on the PSG or on any particular incident of unauthorized vaccination,” Guevarra said.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said the PSG should explain the vaccination, noting that the vaccines were in effect “smuggled” since they had no prior FDA approval.