NBI says Pimentel, other officials under probe, too

(Eagle News)–The National Bureau of Investigation is also probing Senator Koko Pimentel for alleged violation of the Bayanihan We Heal As One Act

The NBI said also being probed were Talon Uno, Las Piñas Barangay Captain Emeliano Ramos and Barangay Pagasa, Quezon City Rodolfo Palma.

The NBI made the revelation following accusations it was being selective after it summoned Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto to give an explanation on his approval of the public use of tricycles to ferry health workers despite the national directive to ban public transportation to restrict mobility.

Sotto later rescinded his approval and deployed government buses to help the workers instead.

Pimentel, for his part, drew flak for accompanying his pregnant wife to the Makati Medical Center even after exhibiting symptoms of the coronavirus disease 2019.

The hospital accused Pimentel of breaching its safety protocols.

Pimentel has since apologized.

Earlier, President Rodrigo Duterte warned officials they could be charged if they did not follow the guidelines set by the Inter-agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases to deal with the COVID-19 crisis.