NBI “on standby” to support DOH in tracing those who came in contact with PHL’s 2 confirmed nCoV cases

(Eagle News) –The National Bureau of Investigation will be “on standby” to support the Department of Health in tracing those who came in contact with the Chinese couple who were the country’s first two confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

As it is though, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said, the DOH has said “they can still handle the contract tracing.”

The DOH has said of the 74 people who came in close contact with the 44-year-old Chinese male who died after contracting the virus, and his 38-year-old girlfriend who is now stable, eight were exhibiting flu-like symptoms.

President Rodrigo Duterte has implemented a temporary ban on travelers from mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau to prevent the spread of the virus, which was first identified in Wuhan, China.