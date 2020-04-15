Navotas reports two additional COVID-19 cases; one works at Manila hospital, mayor says

(Eagle News)–The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in Navotas has reached 17.

This was after the Navotas government reported two additional COVID-19 cases on Tuesday night.

One of the two new cases is a frontliner from Barangay NBBS Dagat-dagatan who works in a Manila hospital.

Mayor Toby Tiangco said the patient was already residing, however, in a Manila apartment even before the enhanced community quarantine was declared in Luzon.

“Dahil sa kanyang trabaho, naexpose at nahawa po siya ng COVID-19,” he said.

The other patient, Tiangco said, was a resident of Barangay San Jose.

The patient was admitted at Fe del Mundo Medical Center on March 30 due to fever and coughs, and tested positive for COVID-19 on March 31.

The patient has since tested negative for COVID-19.

“Muli, nakikiusap po ako sa lahat: manatili po tayo sa bahay. Wag na pong gumala, tumambay at makipagchismisan sa labas. Napakalaking tulong nito para sa ating mga frontliners na patuloy na nagsasakripisyo laban sa COVID-19,” Tiangco said.

“Ang tanging paraan para mamatay ang virus ay hindi ito maipasa sa iba. Napakahalaga po ng ating kooperasyon at pagsunod sa mga panuntunan na ito. Stay at home. Bahay muna, buhay muna!” he added.

The Philippines has so far confirmed over 5000 COVID-19 cases.