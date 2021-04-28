Navotas Rep. Tiangco tests positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Navotas Rep. John Rey Tiangco has tested positive for COVID-19.

Tiangco made the announcement in a Facebook post.

According to Tiangco, the results were based on an antigen test he underwent on Tuesday night.

Earlier this month, the Department of Health said antigen tests that showed COVID-19-positive results would also form part of the official tally of COVID-19 cases, at least in the NCR Plus area, as a precaution amid the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Tiangco said he was slated to undergo an RT-PCR test today.

“Mabuti naman po ang aking pakiramdam at kasalukuyan po akong naka-quarantine (I am in good condition and am currently in quarantine),” Tiangco said.

He urged all those he had interaction with to take a swab test for their safety.

“Maraming salamat po at patuloy kayong mag-ingat. Sundin po natin ang mga health protocols para sa kaligtasan ng lahat (Thank you and let’s continue to exercise the necessary precaution. Let us follow the health protocols for our safety),” he said.