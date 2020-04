(Eagle News)–Over 1000 individuals were caught violating the community quarantine in Navotas from March 20 to April 12.

The local government said of the 1120, 854 were adults.

Of the 854, 20 were caught from April 11 to 12 and will be charged.

Navotas said the 854 were apart from the 326 minors who were caught loitering during the same period.

President Rodrigo Duterte has extended the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon in a bid to contain the coronavirus disease 2019.