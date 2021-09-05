Nationwide Simultaneous Earthquake Drill to be held “online” on Sept. 9

(Eagle News) — The third quarter Nationwide Simultaneous Earthquake Drill will be held “online” on Thursday, Sept. 9.

The Office of the Civil Defense made the announcement in a Facebook post.

According to the OCD, the program–which can be viewed live at the Civil Defense PH Facebook account and on YouTube—will start at 8 a.m.

The drill itself, however, will start at 9 a.m.

“Inaanyahan ang lahat na makiisa…,” the OCD said.

The Philippines is in the Pacific Ring of Fire, which causes it to have frequent volcanic and seismic activity.