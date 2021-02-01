NAPOLCOM’s Aguirre wants “flexible, agile and adaptable” police force

(Eagle News) — National Police Commission vice chair and executive officer Vitaliano Aguirre II said the country needed a police force that was “flexible, agile and adaptable” amid the ever-changing world.

In his speech during the 30th PNP foundation day on Monday, Feb. 1, Aguirre emphasized the country needed a police force that was “flexible, agile and adaptable” and that “can thrive in volatile, uncertain, complex and an ambiguous situation” even as he hailed the Philippine National Police for its flexibility amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In a volatile world we need direct and decisive leaders of the police force who can act quickly without hesitation to the radical challenges of our fast-changing world, but always within the bounds of the law,” Aguirre said.

He said PNP leaders should be able to understand the context and magnitude of the problems of the PNP.

He said what was needed was a PNP of leaders.

“My challenge for all is always to strive for excellence and integrity,” he said.

Aguirre was justice secretary in the early years of the administration.

He stepped down in 2018, following the initial dismissal of charges against suspected drug personalities Kerwin Espinosa and Peter Lim.

He will represent the private sector in the NAPOLCOM, the Department of the Interior and Local Government-attached agency which administers the PNP.