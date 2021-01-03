NAPOLCOM vice chair passes away

(Eagle News) — The vice chair of the National Police Commission has passed away.

NAPOLCOM made the announcement about the death of Rogelio Casurao, also the NAPOLCOM’s executive officer, in a Facebook post.

The commission did not say the cause of death.

“We deeply mourn his passing and we will forever cherish his memories,” NAPOLCOM said.

“We will honor him by continuing to fight the good fights that he fought to move NAPOLCOM forward most especially in this time of great sorrow and pandemic,” it added.

It said details on the interment will be announced later.