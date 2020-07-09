NAIATFAT, IACAT offices in NAIA terminals 1, 2 and 3 on lockdown after four test positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News) — The offices of the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) and of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Task Force Against Trafficking (NAIATFAT) in terminals 1, 2 and 3 of NAIA are on a 14-day lockdown.

Emmeline Aglipay-Villar, IACAT undersecretary-in-charge, said in Office Order No. 0524 said the lockdown, which started on Wednesday, July 8, and ends on July 22, was in view of the confirmation four NAIATFAT personnel tested positive for COVID-19 based on the swab tests conducted by the Philippine General Hospital on July 2.

Aglipay-Villar said the personnel had “regular interactions and dealings with the general public in the course of the performance of their work (ex. assisting in repatriation efforts in the airport, conduct of regular surveillance activities, etc..) at the airport.”

Coordination with the relevant agencies for the contact tracing is being done.

All NAIATFT personnel, including the 18 who underwent the swab test on July 2, are required to undergo a “strict” 14-day quarantine to “observe for any health symptoms.”

During the lockdown period, Aglipay-Villar said the offices will also undergo “immediate disinfection and cleansing procedures.”

” During the temporary closure, all personnel and the general public are hereby prohibited from entering the said premises in order to prevent the further spread of the disease,” she said.

“Likewise, during the 14-day lockdown period, all existing work assignments shall be, as far as practicable, done from their respective homes where everyone is expected to be on call for urgent matters or concerns,” she added.