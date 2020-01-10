NAIA ready to host repatriation of OFWs from Middle East

(Eagle News)– The Ninoy Aquino International Airport is ready to host the expected repatriation of Overseas Filipino Workers from the Middle East amid tensions in the region.

Manila International Airport Authority General Manager Ed Monreal said the airport shall provide holding areas where OFWs can be processed and given briefings.

He said they were also ready to deploy their medical team at the holding areas for those who may need medical help upon arrival, and will distribute Malasakit kits to OFWs.

“We will support government efforts to the best we can,” he said.

Tensions in the Middle East intensified after a United States airstrike killed top Iranian military official Qasem Soleimani in Iraq.

Iran, in retaliation, fired missiles at US targets in Iraq.

Trump said however that Iran appeared to be standing down since no American was killed in the attack.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said a mandatory repatriation of OFWs in Iraq would, however, still push through.

OFWs in Lebanon and Iran, he said, were no longer covered by the mandatory repatriation after the alert level over those countries went down.