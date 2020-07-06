Naga, Cebu Hall of Justice to be temporarily closed starting today, July 6, after court employee tests positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News) — The Hall of Justice in Naga, Cebu will be physically closed starting today, July 6, after a court employee tested positive for COVID-19.

A memorandum signed by Executive Judge Dennis Larrobis said the employee from the Regional Trial Court Branch 76 had been swabbed after suffering from fever.

The temporary closure, which was approved by Jennylind Aldecoa-Delorino of the Office of the Deputy Court Administrator, will last for 14 days.

Tthe RTC Branch 76 is so far “coordinating with the Office of the City Mayor, City of Naga, Cebu, for the disinfection of the entire HOJ building and its entire vicinity in the soonest possible time” as a preventive measure, the memorandum said.

According to the memorandum, in the meantime, courts should observe Supreme Court guidelines for the online filing of complaints and cases, posting of bail, work from home arrangements, and video conference hearings if applicable.

The courts may also be reached through their official hotlines, email addresses and official Facebook pages, if applicable.