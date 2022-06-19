“My life is a testament to the power of God,” says VP-elect Sara Duterte during inauguration

From her ambition to be a doctor, she said God had steered her to this path of service as she is inaugurated as the 15th vice-president of the PHL

(Eagle News) — Vice-President elect Sara Zimmerman Duterte-Carpio shared “one of the most important lessons” she learned in life on Sunday, June 19, the day of her inauguration as the 15th vice-president of the country, in Davao City.

She said her life is a “testament to the power of God” Who chose a different path for her, one that she had never imagined.

She had wanted to become a doctor – a pediatrician – in her younger years. She was even “consumed” with this ambition. But she said God led her to a different path that would make her life to be of better service to the nation, she said.

“I think one of the most important lessons I have learned as I navigate life — and the same thing that I believe we should ponder upon one country united in our determination to overcome our difficulties and achieve our aspirations — is that we should commit to heart the priorities of God and family,” the Vice-President-elect said.

-There is a God and He directs our way, Sara says-

“My life is a testament to the power of God…. My younger self was consumed by a dream to become a doctor. I pursued a pathway that I thought could help me realize that dream but I was directed towards another way and now I lawyer when I committed myself to governance and public service,” she said.

“I was also determined to finish three consecutive terms as mayor. That’s why will not happen anymore. I am now the Vice President.”

She said the message of the 32.2 million Filipinos who voted for her was “loud and clear” – that she serve the Motherland.

Duterte-Carpio said she is consecrating her life to serve the nation.

With the events that happened in her life, she said she realizes that “there is a God, a God Whose will transcends the desires of our heart.”

“One whose will directs us to the way that we might not have imagined, but a way that consecrates ourselves every day, to help our fellow men overcome the difficulties they face in their lives, to change lives, to save lives.”

“I believe the country will be heading towards a future of security, strength, stability and progress,” she said.

-Patriotism and love for country should be in all Filipinos-

The Vice-President elect also honored the country’s national hero, Dr. Jose Rizal, in her speech. She said she hope Rizal’s life and memory would light up the fire of patriotism among Filipinos. She said Rizal taught Filipinos that “selflessness and sacrifice could change our country’s fate and shape our children’s future.”

“The bravery of Rizal completes the fabric of our identity as Filipinos,” she said.

Duterte-Carpio also noted how love for the country should be present in all Filipinos as long as they live.

And this love for the country can be shown “by taking care of our families and communities despite the unending challenges that come their way,” she stressed.

During her inauguration speech on June 19, which is also “Father’s Day”, she also greeted the fathers who made it possible for their children to have better lives.

-Challenges facing today’s youth enumerated-

She noted the value of the family, and the importance of parents who make sure that their children grow up in a loving environment.

She talked of the complex future facing the young in today’s world which is “rife with conflict and uncertainty.”

Duterte-Carpio, who will also lead the Department of Education as its secretary in the next administration, noted the various challenges facing the youth of today.

“Some of these challenges include the winding cycle of poverty, the trauma of broken families, the lifelong baggage because of irresponsible and bad parenting, he abandonment issues due to an absentee parent; the anguish of gender confusion and discrimination; the destruction brought about by drugs; the lure of easy money in criminality; cases of HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases; the failure to identify and speak up against different kinds of abuses; the life-altering effects of teenage pregnancy; the detrimental effects of illiteracy, the emotional injury of bullying; unstable mental wellness; recruitment to support terrorism; misinformation in the internet. The list could be endless,” she said.

She said that “a strong, loving, happy family sets down all the basic foundations essential in the development and growth of a child.”

“At home, parents have the duty to teach children the value of integrity respect and compassion for others. And we should never forget that it is the duty of each Filipino family to emphasize that education begins at home,” Duterte-Carpio said.

The Vice-President-elect who will officially assume office on June 30, 2022 said that “we cannot afford to squander the future of our children.”

The days ahead may be full of challenges that call for us to be more united as a nation,” she said.

“But let me reiterate this. We can never go wrong. If we are a people that dedicate that to honoring the way of God, to serving our country and our fellow men, and protecting the integrity of our families and the future of our children.”

-VP-elect Duterte: “Walang makakatalo sa tibay ng puso ko bilang Pilipino“-

Describing herself as “a proud Davaoena and a proud Mindanawon,” the Vice-President-elect stressed her pride and her strength as a Filipino.

“Hindi ako ang pinakamagaling o pinakamatalinong tao sa Pilipinas at sa mundo. Ngunit walang makakatalo sa tibay ng puso ko bilang isang Pilipino,” she said.

During her inauguration on Sunday, her proud parents – President Rodrigo Duterte and former wife, Elizabeth Zimmerman — stood with her at the stage as she took her oath as the 15th Vice-President of the Philippines.

Her oath of office was administered by her former law professor, Supreme Court Associate Justice Ramon Paul Hernando.

Her mother, Elizabeth Zimmerman, held the Bible on which he laid her left hand as she took her oath before her constituents in Davao City, and guests that include President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr., and other top officials of the country.

When she first went on stage to take her oath, she embraced her mother and her father, President Duterte, whom she had not seen since August last year. As a sign of respect for her father, she bowed as she kissed her father’s hand, placing the back of his hand on her forehead in the Filipino gesture of respect called “mano po” in the local dialect.

It was an emotional scene as her parents stood be her during the entire inauguration ceremony.

Later, the whole Duterte family went on stage for the picture-taking, including her husband, fellow lawyer Manases “Mans” Carpio and their children.

The Vice-President elect doted on her children, Mikhaila Maria nicknamed “Sharky”, Mateo Lucas nicknamed “Stingray,” and Marko Digong nicknamed “Stonefish” embracing them, and even carrying her youngest, five-year old “Stonefish,” on stage.

President-elect Marcos Jr., and his family also went on stage for a photo with the Vice-President-elect and her parents.

Vice-President Sara Duterte-Carpio’s inauguration ceremony in Davao City is the first such event to be held in the city.

Dutete-Carpio opted to have an earlier inauguration, timed at the 161st birth anniversary of the Philippine national hero, Dr. Jose Rizal, in Davao City in honor of her fellow Davaoenos so that they could witness the inauguration, and also to give her time to attend the inauguration of her running-mate, President-elect Marcos Jr., at the National Museum on June 30, 2022, the day that both of them officially take on their duties as the top elected leaders of the country.

Sara Duterte-Carpio is the first Vice-President of the country to hail from Davao City, just like her father who was the first President to come from Davao.

She is also the third female vice-president, after Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo who was elected in May 1998, and Leni Robredo whose term ends on June 30. Arroyo attended the ceremony but the outgoing vice-president Robredo did not.

At the age of 44, Sara Duterte-Carpio is also the youngest vice-president to be elected in the country.

She garnered over 32.2 million votes, the most votes for an elected official in the country’s history.

(Eagle News Service)