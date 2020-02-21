Murder raps filed vs Sandra Cam, others over vice mayor’s killing

(Eagle News)–Murder charges were filed on Friday, Feb. 21, against Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office board member Sandra Cam over the killing of a vice mayor last year.

Also charged for the death of Batuan, Masbate vice mayor Charlie Yuson III before the Department of Justice were her son, Marco Martin Cam; Nelson Cambaya; Junel Gomez; Bradford Solis; Juanito de Luna; and Rigor dela Cruz.

Acting as complainants were Yuson’s widow, Lalaine; Charlie, Yuson, Jr., and Rufino Alforte.

The National Bureau of Investigation assisted them in the filing.

Lalaine had claimed that the killing of her husband was politically motivated, noting that their son Charmax Jan won against Cam’s son in the latest mayoralty race.

Cam has denied the allegations.

“Hindi kami mamamatay tao,” Cam had said in an interview over radio dzmm.

Of those charged, Gomez, Solis, De Luna, and Dela Cruz have been arrested.

Yuson was gunned down in Sampaloc, Manila on Oct. 9, while he was having breakfast.

Two others were hurt in the incident.