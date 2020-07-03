Muntinlupa gov’t: 24-hour curfew effective in Southville 3, Barangay Poblacion starting today

(Eagle News)–The Muntinlupa City government has imposed a 24-hour curfew in a community in Barangay Poblacion to prevent the increase of COVID-19 cases there.

In an advisory, the local government said the curfew in Southville 3 would be effective today, July 4, and end on July 17, based on Resolution No. 29 approved by the barangay council.

Only the following are allowed outside their residences:

-those in emergencies

-those purchasing essential items with quarantine passes

-those working in establishments allowed to operate under a general community quarantine

-authorized persons outside of residences based on Inter-Agency Task Force guidelines

The local government urged the practice of physical distancing, right way of wearing face masks, and frequent washing of hands.

“Inaasahan po natin ang kooperasyon ng lahat upang mapangalagaan ang ating komunidad,” Muntinlupa Mayor Jimmy Fresnedi said.