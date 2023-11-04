“Multi-layered cooperation” key to free int’l order based on rule of law: Japan PM Kishida

(Eagle News)–“Multi-layered cooperation among allies and like-minded countries” is crucial in order to maintain and strengthen a free and open international order based on the rule of law.

This is according to Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who addressed a special joint session of the Philippine Congress on Saturday, Nov. 4.

According to Kishida, in this light, in September, President Bongbong Marcos, US Vice President Kamala Harris, and he “exchanged views for the first time and confirmed to enhance cooperation.”

He said apart from the participation of Japan’s Self-Defense Forces in the joint US-Philippines Balikatan exercises held last month, the first joint exercise by the coast guard of the three countries was held in June this year.

He said Japan will continue to contribute to the enhancement of the Philippines’ security capabilities.

“Furthermore, we concurred with President Marcos to commence formal negotiations on a Japan-Philippines reciprocal access agreement (RAA),” he said.

Kishida has been on a two-day official visit to the Philippines since Nov. 3.