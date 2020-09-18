MTCC Cavite City, Office of the Clerk of Court physically closed until Oct. 1

(Eagle News)–The Municipal Trial Court in Cities (MTCC) of Cavite City-Office of the Clerk of Court is physically closed until October 1.

A memorandum issued by Executive Judge Mederlyn Mangalindan and uploaded on the Supreme Court’s official Twitter account said the physical closure, which started on Sept. 17, was after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The memorandum said court personnel shall observe “at the minimum” a strict home quarantine during the period, and shall undergo swab tests.

The test results, the memorandum said, would determine the next actions to be taken.

All inquiries and transactions may be coursed through the MTCC’s official email address: [email protected]

Contact tracing is ongoing.