Mt. Province, Southern Leyte, other areas placed under Alert Level 1

(Eagle News) — The government has placed more areas under Alert Level 1, the Palace announced on Friday, April 8.

According to Palace spokesperson Martin Andanar, the following areas are under the alert level from April 9 to 15:

Mountain Province in the Cordillera Administrative Region

Southern Leyte in Region 8

Misamis Oriental in Region 10

Buguias in Benguet,

Atimonan and Tiaong in Quezon,

Santa Magdalena in Sorsogon and City of Masbate in Masbate,

Batad and Zarraga in Iloilo,

City of Talisay in Cebu,

Javier (Bugho) and La Paz in Leyte,

Maslog in Easter Samar

Paranas (Wright) in Samar (Western Samar),

Linamon in Lanao del Norte,

Calamba in Misamis Occidental,

Padada in Davao del Sur,

Sibagat in Agusan del Sur and

Tubajon and Cagdianao in Dinagat Islands

“All other provisions as to the Alert Level of provinces, highly urbanized cities, independent component cities, component cities and municipalities under IATF Resolution No.165-E not affected by the abovementioned Alert Level classification shall remain in effect until April 15, 2022,” Andanar said.

Under alert level 1, intrazonal and interzonal travel is allowed regardless of age and of presence of comorbidities.

The government is on the lookout for a new COVID-19 strain, Omicron XE, which, according to the World Health Organization, is 10 times more transmissible than the “stealth” subvariant BA.2, which is so far the dominant variant around the world.

In Asia, the strain has been detected in Thailand so far.