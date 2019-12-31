MRT-4 that aims to link eastern M. Manila to portions of Rizal gets NEDA approval

(Eagle News)-The Metro Rail Transit-4 will begin construction soon.

This is according to the Department of Transportation, which announced the National Economic Development Authority’s approval of the project, through the Investment Coordination Committee-Cabinet Committee, that aims to link parts of Eastern Metro Manila with Rizal.

“After passing the ICC-CabCom, we’ll be able to release the projects by early next year, allowing us time within the Duterte administration to significantly complete these game-changing projects. It’s crucial that we start these projects—we’ll be working on the procurement, that’s why we fast-tracked all these projects before the end of the year so that next year, we can focus purely on the detailed engineering and procurement of these big-ticket projects,” Public Works Secretary Mark Villar said.

The DOTr said the 15.56-kilometer rail-based, which is scheduled for operation in 2025, is calendared for construction from 2021-2025, and will be funded by an official development assistance (ODA) from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), with the DOTr as proponent.

Apart from linking eastern Metro Manila with the neighboring municipalities of Cainta and Taytay in Rizal, the DOTr said the project aims to “address the worsening traffic condition and inadequate road capacities in the densely-populated areas of eastern Metro Manila to include parts of Quezon City, San Juan City, Mandaluyong City, Pasig City and the Ortigas Center.”

The DOTr said the line system will serve 11 stations, with an initial daily ridership projected at 234,433 passengers.

“Considering how densely-populated these areas are, which is made more difficult with the lack of road capacities and ever worsening traffic conditions, MRT-4 will be of great help in moving commuters between eastern Metro Manila and Rizal,” Transportation Secretary Art Tugade said.

Also approved by the ICC-CabCom in its December 20, 2019 meeting were the Unsolicited Operate-Add-Transfer (OAT) Proposal for the Davao International Airport, Unsolicited Operate-Add-Transfer (OAT) Proposal for the Laguindingan Airport, the EDSA Greenways Project, and the Maritime Safety Enhancement Program (MSEP).