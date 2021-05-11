MRT-3: Two men charged for going down MRT-3 tracks, taking selfie

(Eagle News) — One man who went down the Metro Rail Transit-3 tracks and his companion who took a “selfie” of the scene are facing charges for alarm and scandal.

The MRT-3 said Jerald Oliva, 22, and Rey Llasos, 28, were charged for violation of Article 155 of the Revised Penal Code after the incident on Sunday, May 9.

Oliva was caught on footage from a closed-circuit television camera in the area climbing over the railing, while Llasos was seen taking the selfie, the MRT-3 said.

It added that security guards on duty at that time also saw what the two did and immediately responded to the incident.

MRT-3 OIC-General Manager Eymard D. Eje went to the Quezon City Police District – Kamuning Police Station, where the two men were brought, to lecture them on MRT-3 rules.

“Mahigpit na ipinagbabawal ang pagbaba sa riles ng MRT-3 sa mga hindi awtorisadong indibidwal sapagkat delikado ito at maaaring ikapahamak hindi lang ng susuway sa patakaran ngunit gayundin ng iba pang pasahero ng linya (Individuals who are not authorized are strictly banned from going down the MRT-3 tracks because it is dangerous and can pose a threat to the safety, not just of the violators, but also of the other MRT-3 passengers),” the MRT-3 said.

The MRT-3 urged the public to report any similar incidents for the proper course of action to be taken.