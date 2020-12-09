MRT-3 train speed now back to 60 kph

(Eagle News) — The speed of Metro Rail Transit-3 trains is now back to 60 kilometers per hour.

The MRT-3 said with the return to the speed last felt in September 2013, the average time between trains is now cut to only 3.5 to 4 minutes (20 trains at 60 kph) from the previous 8 to 9.5 minutes (20 trains at 30 kph).

That means travel time from North Avenue station to Taft Avenue is only 50 minutes, down from the previous 1 hour and 15 minutes, with MRT-3 trains traveling from North Avenue station to Shaw Boulevard station (both bounds) with a speed of 60kph, and from Shaw Boulevard station to Taft Avenue station (both bounds) with a speed of 55kph.

According to the MRT-3,the improvement in the train speed was a result of rail replacement work in the rail line, as part of the MRT-3’s massive rehabilitation program being undertaken by MRT-3 maintenance provider Sumitomo-Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from Japan.

The MRT-3 completed rail replacement work in September this year, several months ahead of its scheduled completion in February 2021.

“The increase in train speed will provide our passengers a safer, faster and more reliable public transportation. This is a significant accomplishment for the Department of Transportation (DOTr), headed by Sec. Arthur P. Tugade, and for the MRT-3 that aims to bring better performance and a brighter future for the passengers,” MRT-3 Director for Operations Michael J. Capati said.

In October, the MRT-3 increased its train speed from 30 kph to 40 kph.

In November, the train speed was increased to 50 kph.