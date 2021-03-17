MRT-3: Train operations suspended starting March 30 for maintenance, rehabilitation activities

(Eagle News) — The Metro Rail Transit-3 is suspending train operations starting March 30, Tuesday.

A statement from the MRT-3 management said the suspension was to pave the way for maintenance and rehabilitation activities.

The suspension of operation ends of April 4, Sunday.

According to the MRT-3, these activities include changes in the railway turnout at the depot, changes in the point machine, and the installation of closed-circuit television cameras.

The MRT-3 said turnouts are used by trains to switch from one track to the other.

The point machine, on the other hand, is used to control the operation of railway turnouts from the MRT-3 Control Center.

“Mahalagang bahagi ang mga ito ng isang railway system para maging maayos ang railway signaling at pagpapatakbo ng mga tren (These are the important parts of a railway system that ensure the proper railway signaling and the running of trains),” the MRT-3 said.

The MRT-3 said it is jointly undertaking the rehabilitation activities with its maintenance provider, Sumitomo-MHI-TESP.