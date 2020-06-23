MRT-3 to suspend ops during 4 weekends from July to September

(Eagle News)–The Metro Rail Transit-3 is suspending its operations for four weekends to pave the way for rail replacement work.

The MRT-3 said passenger operations are suspended during several weekends from July to September: July 4-5, August 8-9, August 21-23, and September 12-13.

According to the MRT-3, it, together with the Department of Transportation Road Sector and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board will implement its bus augmentation program to help affected passengers during this period.

included in the work to be done is the turnout work for both the southbound and northbound tracks at North Avenue and Taft Avenue stations, the MRT-3 said.

Turnouts are used to enable trains to switch from one track to another.

After the completion of the work, the MRT-3 said train operating speeds will gradually increase from 40 kilometers per hour to 60 kilometers per hour by December 2020.

The MRT-3 said headway, or the time interval between trains, will gradually decrease to 3.5 minutes.

“The weekend suspension of operations will also enable Sumitomo-Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, the service provider for MRT-3’s comprehensive rehabilitation, to perform rail destressing, rerailing, turnouts replacement, resurfacing, rail profile grinding, ballasting and tamping, and other major works for MRT-3’s trains, electrical systems, and other subsystems,” the MRT-3 said.