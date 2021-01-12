MRT-3 to soft-launch contact tracing app on January 18

(Eagle News) — The Metro Rail Transit-3 will soft-launch an app to facilitate contact tracing among commuters on January 18.

But MRT-3 Director for Operations Michael J. Capati said passengers will still be given time to familiarize themselves with the MRT-3 Trace web-based application, so while they may download the same starting that date, full implementation is in February 2021.

To register, the MRT-3 said passengers may access trace.dotrmrt3.gov.ph and fill out the forms with their basic information such as their full names, birth dates, addresses, and contact numbers.

After registration, app users should activate their smartphone location services.

When at the MRT-3, the MRT-3 said they just need to scan the unique quick response (QR) code located in designated areas in the station, and then present the verification message to the security personnel before entering the station.

All information gathered will be transmitted to the MRT-3’s Data Center for security and easy tracing of individuals.

“The web application is contactless and only requires a one-time registration for passengers to avoid duplicate accounts,” the MRT-3 said, adding that use of the app is free.

It said MRT-3 Trace is also compliant with Republic Act 1017 or the Data Privacy Act.

“MRT-3 Trace is a web application that will help us and the passengers avoid further transmission of the virus through direct contact between our commuters and personnel. It will ease the process of contact tracing, and thus, prevent long queues in stations,” Capati said.

According to the MRT-3, passengers who do not have smartphones may manually fill out the health declaration forms provided by the security personnel upon entering the station.