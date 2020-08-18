MRT-3 to resume ops starting Wednesday, Aug. 19

(Eagle News) — The Metro Rail Transit-3 will resume operations starting Aug. 19.

The MRT-3 said this was after President Rodrigo Duterte announced Metro Manila would revert to the less strict general community quarantine.

Eighteen train sets, including 16 CKD train sets and two Dalian train sets are expected to operate.

The MRT-3 said the first train will leave at 5:30 a.m. from the North Avenue and Taft stations.

The last trip from North Avenue to Taft is at 9:10 p.m. while the last one from Taft going north is at 10:11 p.m.

The MRT-3 reminded passengers that the wearing of face shields is mandatory.

Those not wearing them and face masks will not be allowed to ride the trains in line with the Department of Transportation’s Memorandum Circular 2020-014 issued on Aug. 3.

A one-meter social distancing is also being implemented inside trains and stations.

Talking in trains and calling using digital devices are not allowed.

“Bahagi ito ng mga hakbang ng MRT-3 upang masigurong ligtas ang mga pasahero nito laban sa virus,” the MRT-3 said.

Earlier, the MRT-3 had to implement a one-week suspension after hundreds of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.