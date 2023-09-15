MRT-3 to offer free rides to gov’t employees from Sept. 18-20

(Eagle News)–The Metro Rail Transit-3 will offer free rides to government employees from Sept. 18 to 20.

According to the MRT-3 management, this was in celebration of the 123rd Philippine Civil Service Anniversary.

The free rides can be availed of throughout the MRT-3’s operating hours.

Commuters only need to present a valid government ID to be given the free ride.

“Ang handog naming libreng sakay ay simpleng pasasalamat sa lahat ng mga sakripisyo ng bawat kawai ng gobyerno upang magampanan ng tapat at maayos ang kanilang mga tungkulin,” Transportation Assistant Secretary for Railways and MRT officer-in-charge Jorjette Aquino said.