MRT-3 to implement partial operations on selected dates this month, November

(Eagle News)–The Metro Rail Transit-3 will implement partial operations on selected dates this month and in November.

In a statement, the MRT-3 said instead of fully suspending operations to allow for the turnout rehabilitation, trains will only be operating from the North Avenue to Shaw Avenue stations and vice versa from Oct. 10 to 11.

Turnouts allow trains to change tracks on a railroad.

Partial operations are also slated from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, and from Nov. 14 to 15.

The MRT-3 said the turnout rehabilitation was part of the “massive rehabilitation and maintenance” being conducted by Sumitomo-Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

Last Oct. 1, the MRT-3 increased train speeds from 30 kilometers per hour to 40 kph.

The MRT-3 said it was eyeing increasing the train speed further to 50 kph in November, and then 60 kph in December.