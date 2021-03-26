MRT-3 to deploy buses for commuters affected by suspension of train operations

(Eagle News) — The Metro Rail Transit-3 management will deploy buses for commuters affected by the temporary shutdown of MRT-3 operations for maintenance and rehabilitation activities.

In an advisory, the MRT-3 said under the EDSA Bus Carousel Augmentation Program, the public utility buses will be deployed from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., from March 30 to April 4.

The MRT-3 did not say how many buses would be deployed but according to MRT-3 Director for Operations Michael J. Capati, there would be enough to ensure all affected passengers are properly served.

The MRT-3 has said it would suspend operations from March 30 to April 4.

Capati had said during the temporary shutdown, turnout parts for depot tracks would be replaced, while other remaining work would be done on the guideway.

He said the MRT-3 would also rehabilitate its power supply and install equipment; do cable laying/termination and point machine replacement; conduct the removal, re-installation, and calibration for turnouts; and check its communications system.

MRT-3 operations will resume on April 5, Monday.