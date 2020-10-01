MRT-3 to commuters: Expect shorter travel time, waiting times for train arrivals with increased train speed

(Eagle News)–Passengers of the Metro Rail Transit-3 can expect shorter travel time and shorter waiting times for train arrivals with the rail line’s trains now traveling at an increased speed of 40 kph.

In a statement, the MRT-3 said the increase from the 30 kph speed was a result of the installation of the new long-welded rails (LWRs) in all the MRT-3 stations as part of the rehabilitation program of the rail line being implemented by Sumitomo-Mitsubishi Heavy from Japan.

With the average train speed of 30 kph, the MRT-3 said an average headway between 8.5 to 9 minutes for 20 trains was achieved.

Waiting time is expected to be shortened to 6.5 to 7 minutes with the improvement in the running speed.

The speed, the MRT-3 said, will again increase to 50 kph by November and to 60 kph by December 2020.

Transportation Secretary Art Tugade said the replacement of the worn-out rails of the MRT-3 was made possible as “even during the implementation of strict community quarantine levels, with the approval of the IATF, we continued with the massive rehabilitation of the MRT-3..”

“Noong mga nakaraang buwan, naiayos natin ang mga bagon, ang mga aircon, maging ang mga elevator at escalator. Noong isang linggo, nagawa nating magpatakbo ng record-breaking number of trains sa MRT-3. Patunay lamang ‘yan na may Covid o wala, tuloy ang trabaho ng DOTr at ng MRT-3,” Tugade said.

With the continued rail replacement work, 9216 or 13.98 percent linear meters were completed during the enhanced community quarantine and modified ECQ period.

The MRT-3 completed the rail replacement work in September this year, ahead of its target completion in February 2021.

“Every month, we are conducting system check to test the alignment of the new tracks, the Overhead Catenary System (OCS), and signaling and communications to ensure that our trains are safe and secured while traveling along the mainline,” MRT- Director for Operations Mike Capati said.

