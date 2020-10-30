MRT-3 suspends maintenance shutdown scheduled this weekend due to “Rolly”

(Eagle News)–The Metro Rail Transit-3 has suspended its scheduled maintenance shutdown this weekend.

In an advisory, the MRT-3 said this was as part of its precautionary measures with the impending landfall of “Rolly.”

In its latest advisory, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said “Rolly” has continued to intensify as it moved over the Philippine Sea.

The 34.5 kilovolt alternating current switch gear at the depot and turnouts in Taft station was scheduled to be fixed on Saturday.

The MRT-3 said train operations will continue during this weekend.

It said it would announce when the weekend shutdown would take place instead.