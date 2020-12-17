MRT-3 resumes full operations today, December 17

(Eagle News) — The Metro Rail Transit-3 resumed full operations on Thursday, December 17.

The MRT-3 said this was after it went on provisional service from North Avenue station to Shaw Blvd station, with only seven trains running on Wednesday, December 16 at 8:58 p.m.

The MRT-3 said a northbound train approaching Boni station also stopped due to a technical glitch at 7:20 p.m. on the same day.

Over 3,000, or 3,559 passengers, were affected by the service interruption, the MRT-3 said.

At 10:41 p.m., the MRT-3 said the train regained traction and was moved to the depot for repair and troubleshooting.

“The MRT-3 sincerely apologizes for the inconvenience this incident had caused to our passengers,” it said.

“It also assures the public the rail line and its maintenance provider, Sumitomo-Mitsubishi Heavy Industries-TESP, will take the necessary precautions to prevent the incident from happening again,” it added.