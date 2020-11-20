MRT-3 reminds commuters train operations suspended from Nov. 28 to 30

(Eagle News)–Operations of the Metro Rail Transit-3 will be suspended from Nov. 28 to 30.

The MRT-3 issued the reminder on Friday, Nov. 20, days before the scheduled suspension.

The MRT-3 said the temporary shutdown was to give way to the “turnout activity” scheduled at Taft station.

Turnouts are used to allow trains to switch from one track to the other.

The MRT-3 said the activity was part of the massive rehabilitation of the railway being undertaken by maintenance provider Sumitomo Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

It said it was able to increase the trains’ running speed to 50 kilometers per hour from 40 kph on Nov. 2 after some turnouts were fixed.

The target is a running speed of 60 kph by December, the MRT-3 said.