MRT-3 releases train operation schedule for until Jan. 5, 2021

(Eagle News) — The Metro Rail Transit-3 has released its train operation schedule for the holidays.

The MRT-3 said from December 19 to 23, and from December 26 to 30, the first train will depart North Ave. station at 4:37 a.m. while the last train will leave at 9:30 p.m.

On those same days, the first train from Taft Ave. will leave at 5:17 a.m. and the last train at 10:10 p.m.

The MRT-3 said on December 24 and on December 31, the first train will leave North Ave. at 4:37 a.m. and the last train at 7:45 p.m.

The first train will leave Taft Ave. at 5:17 a.m., and the last train at 8:25 p.m. on those days.

On December 25, the MRT-3 said the first train will leave North Ave. station at 6:30 a.m. and the last train at 9:30 p.m.

The first train, the MRT-3 said, will leave Taft Ave. at 6:30 a.m., and the last train at 10:10 p.m. on that day.

On Jan. 1, 2021, the MRT-3 said the first train will leave North Ave. station at 6:30 a.m., while the last train will depart at 9:30 p.m.

The first train will leave Taft Ave. station at 6:30 a.m. and the last train at 10:10 p.m. on that same day.

From Jan. 2 to 5 next year, the MRT-3 said the first train will leave North Ave. station at 4:37 a.m. and the last train at 9:30 p.m.

The first train will leave Taft Ave. station at 5:17 a.m., while the last train will leave at 10:10 p.m. on that day.

As of December 20, the MRT-3 said it has served 98385 passengers and recorded an average of 20 running trains at peak hours.