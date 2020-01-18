MRT-3: Raps filed vs electronics engineer intercepted at Taft station for carrying assorted ammo

(Eagle News)–Criminal charges have been filed against an electronics engineer who carried assorted ammunition as he was entering a Metro Rail Transit-3 station on Thursday, Jan. 16, the MRT-3 said.

In a statement, the MRT-3 said the charges for violation of RA 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, and RA 9516 or the Illegal Possession of Ammunition and Explosives law have been filed against Xavier Sumaya, who was intercepted at the Taft station by female security guard Precy Bulan, according to a report provided by the MRT-3’s Safety and Security Unit.

Bulan, who was operating the station’s X-ray machine when Sumaya entered around 8:20 p.m., had found the live ammunition for an M203 grenade launcher, an M16 rifle, a .45 caliber pistol, a .40 caliber pistol, a .38 caliber pistol, and 9 mm pistol upon inspection of Sumaya’s bag.

Sumaya was immediately brought to the headquarters of the Pasay City police for investigation.

“In line with this incident, we would like to reiterate that the agency continues to implement stricter security measures within our premises,” the MRT-3 said.

It also urged commuters “to remain vigilant and report immediately to our security personnel the presence of suspicious items, activities, and even individuals inside our trains and stations.”