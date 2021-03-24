MRT-3, PNR, LRT-1 and 2 to suspend operations for maintenance, rehabilitation activities

(Eagle News) — The country’s rail lines will suspend operations for several days for maintenance and rehabilitation activities.

The Department of Transportation said Metro Rail Transit 3 operations, in particular, will be suspended from March 30 to April 4.

Operations of the Light Rail Transit-1 and 2, on the other hand, are suspended from March 31 to April 4.

As for the Philippine National Railways, its operations, except for the Calamba-Tutuban route, are suspended starting April 1.

All PNR train operations, including the Calamba-Tutuban route, will then be suspended from April 2 to April 3.

During the temporary shutdown, MRT-3 Director for Operations Michael Capati said turnout parts for depot tracks will be replaced, and other remaining work will be done on the guideway.

The MRT-3 will also rehabilitate its power supply and install equipment; do cable laying/termination and point machine replacement; conduct the removal, re-installation, and calibration for turnouts; and check its communications system.

The LRT-1’s heavy maintenance section, light maintenance section, overhead catenary section, power distribution sector – rectifier substation system, signaling and telecom section, tracks and civil section, building and facilities section, and depot equipment section, on the other hand, will undergo maintenance and repair work.

Light Rail Transit Authority spokesperson Atty. Hernando Cabrera said that during the break, the trains and facilities of the LRT-2, including the electronics and telecommunications systems, the overhead catenary system, train coaches, the power system, rectifiers, signaling system, and tracks, will be cleaned and checked for needed repairs, replacement, and preventive maintenance.

MRT-3, LRT-1 and LRT-2 operations will resume on April 5, Monday.

The PNR, the DOTr said, will resume the operations of the following routes on April 4, Sunday: Tutuban-Alabang and vice versa, Tutuban-Calamba and vice versa, Tutuban-Gov. Pascual and vice versa, Gov. Pascual-Bicutan and vice versa, and Naga-Sipocot and vice versa.

Normal PNR operations will resume on Monday, April 5, the DOTr said.