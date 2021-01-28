MRT-3 orders work-from-home arrangement for most employees after 42 test positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News) — The Metro Rail Transit-3 has directed most of its employees to follow a work-from-home arrangement after several of them tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, the MRT-3 said of the 42 total MRT-3 employees infected, 33 were office personnel who tested positive as of Jan. 20, based on RT-PCR swab tests they took following an initial reported case of COVID-19 among MRT-3 depot office personnel.

Three additional positive cases were reported as of Jan. 27 following contact tracing, and another six were reported at MRT-3’s Maintenance Service Provider, Sumitomo-Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

All COVID-19-positive personnel are already in quarantine.

According to the MRT-3, only a limited number of essential office personnel have been reporting physically at the MRT-3 depot starting last week, and only after they obtained a negative RT-PCR swab test result.

“This is alongside continuing access control in the MRT-3 Depot, with all entering personnel being subjected to health screening prior to entry,” the MRT-3 said.

It said it continues to enforce measures to address the risk of transmission among the riding public.

These measures include the enforcement of a limited passenger capacity in trains, employees wearing of full personal protective equipment by stations personnel, health screening of entering passengers and stations personnel, regular disinfection of trains and facilities, placement of disinfection stations, and the deployment of transport marshals to ensure observance of health and safety measures.

Passengers were also reminded about following the health and safety protocols.