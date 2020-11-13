MRT-3 operations suspended this weekend for maintenance

(Eagle News)–Metro Rail Transit-3 operations are suspended today, Nov. 14.

The Department of Transportation said the scheduled temporary shutdown until Sunday, Nov. 15, was to give way to a bushing replacement at the depot and some turnout activity at the Taft Avenue station.

The MRT-3 said this was part of the MRT-3 massive rehabilitation and maintenance being conducted by maintenance provider Sumitomo-Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

The MRT-3 said part of the bushing replacement of the 34.5-kilovolt alternating current (kV AC) switch gear is the fixing of the bus tie that gives the electricity supply ng kuryente to the depot from the Meralco power source in Balintawak and Diliman.

Also included is the assembly of a panel that has 12 bushing units.

The replacement of turnouts, which allow trains to switch tracks, at the Taft Avenue station will also be continued.

The MRT-3 plans to further increase train speeds to 60 kph after the fixing of the turnouts.

Train speeds were increased to 50 kph on Nov. 2.