MRT-3 operations resume today, Nov. 16

(Eagle News)–Metro Rail Transit-3 operations resumed today, Monday, Nov. 16.

The MRT-3 said the first train from North Ave. departed at 4:37 a.m.

The first train from Taft departed at 5:17 a.m.

The MRT-3 said passenger operational capacity is at 30 percent, or 124 passengers per train car.

That translates to 372 passengers allowed in each train set.

The MRT-3 reminded passengers to strictly follow safety protocols including the wearing of face masks and face shields, the ban on eating and talking on phones, the one-seat-apart rule, among others.

MRT-3 operations were suspended over the weekend to give way to a bushing replacement at the depot, and turnout activity at Taft station.

These were part of the massive rehabilitation being undertaken by Sumitomo, MRT-3 maintenance provider.