MRT-3, LRT-1 offer free rides during selected hours on Independence Day

(Eagle News) — Commuters can board the Metro Rail Transit-3 and Light Rail Transit-1 trains for free during selected hours on June 12.

According to the MRT-3 and LRT-1 management, the free rides are in celebration of the country’s Independence Day.

The two rail lines said commuters may board trains free of charge from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The LRT-1 said the service gates will not be used to avail of the free rides.

Holders of stored value cards may use and tap their card without being charged.

Passengers without cards, on the other hand, may get their single-journey tickets for free from the teller booth.

The Philippines is celebrating its 123rd Independence Day.

The Palace has said President Rodrigo Duterte would attend Independence Day rites outside Metro Manila.