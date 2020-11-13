MRT-3, LRT-1 and 2, PNR operations resume today, Nov. 13

(Eagle News)–Railway operations resume today, Nov. 13, the Department of Transportation said.

The DOTr said the resumption of the Metro Rail Transit-3, the Light Rail Transit 1 and 2, and the Philippine National Railways operations was after all of them completed and passed system checks.

The checks were conducted following a suspension of railway operations on Thursday, Nov. 12, due to the strong winds and heavy rains brought by Typhoon “Ulysses.”

“Limited power and strong gusty winds and rain are prevailing. We will advise resumption of operation once all systems check are done and cleared,” the MRT-3 management had said.

So far, “Uysses” has weakened into a severe tropical storm, and is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility this morning.