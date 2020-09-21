MRT-3 fields record-high 22 train sets

(Eagle News)–The Metro Rail Transit-3 has deployed 22 train sets to its main line, reportedly a first in its history.

The MRT-3 said with the deployment of the trains, it broke its own record it set on Sept. 16, when it fielded 21 trains.

“The increase of running train sets is a main priority of the DOTr and MRT-3 to give our passengers the best and most efficient service they can experience,” MRT-3 Director for Operations Michael J. Capati said.

According to the MRT-3, it managed to deploy the 22 train sets due to “better maintenance of light rail vehicles (LRVs) and new rails being installed along its main line.”

The MRT-3 said a rehabilitation of the train system is expected to be completed in July 2021.

“New rails are being installed as part of the rail rehabilitation project and LRVs are being overhauled which can be added to the mainline,” Capati said.

Meanwhile, the MRT-3 said no unloading incident was recorded in the past three months or since the resumption of the operations of public transportation on June 1 under the General Community Quarantine.

The last unloading incident prior to the enforcement of community quarantines was recorded on March 8, the MRT-3 said.

From 1 January to 15 March, or right before ECQ was implemented, the MRT-3, said it only recorded a total of 4 unloading incidents, compared to 97, 133, 102, and 43 unloading incidents for the same period from 2015 to 2018.

“This is a timely boost for the MRT-3 as the public demands higher number of public transportation in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the MRT-3 said.

Only recently, President Rodrigo Duterte thumbed down the DOTr’s plan to reduce to as much as 0.3 meters the required minimum distance among commuters in order to allow more passengers inside modes of public transport.

The MRT-3 said it can also lessen the waiting time interval between trains and increase the rail line’s passenger capacity.

“Health and safety protocols are being strictly enforced inside the train such as observing 1-meter physical distancing, wearing of face shield and face mask, no eating, no talking and answering of calls on any digital device,” the MRT-3 said.