MRT-3 fields 21 train sets

DOTr says it is the highest number of running trains on the main line

(Eagle News)–The Metro Rail Transit-3 fielded 21 train sets on Wednesday, the most deployed on the main line in MRT-3 history, the Department of Transportation said on Thursday, Sept. 17.

According to the DOTr, with the deployment, the waiting time interval between trains was shortened.

Passenger capacity was also increased.

“This is a product of DOTr and MRT-3’s collaboration to improve the rail line’s service for the riding public,” MRT-3 Director for Operations Michael J. Capati said.

Before the 21 running trains, the most trains the MRT-3 fielded on the main line was 20, recorded on Sept. 14.

The DOTr said the MRT-3 also recorded no unloading incident for the past three months or since the resumption of public transportation operations on June 1 under the general community quarantine.

The last unloading incident prior to the enforcement of community quarantines, the DOTr said, was recorded on March 8.

The DOTr said health and safety protocols are being strictly observed inside trains, including the wearing of face shields and face masks, the ban on eating and on talking and answering of calls on any digital device.

On Monday, the DOTr also started reducing the physical distance among passengers in public modes of transport.

From the original one meter, it is now 0.75 meters.

President Rodrigo Duterte is set to decide on the fate of the physical distancing reduction rule after some Cabinet members and medical experts expressed fears of a spike in COVID-19 cases.