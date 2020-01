MRT-3 denies “suicide bomber” reports; says PNP merely conducted “penetration test” to assess security

(Eagle News) –Fake news.

This was how the Metro Rail Transit-3 described social media reports a suicide bomber had been nabbed at Taft station today, Jan. 22.

“Wala pong dapat ipag-alala ang aming mga pasahero sapagkat ito ay isa lamang ‘penetration test’ na ginawa ng Philippine National Police (PNP) kahapon, 21 Enero 2020, 2:20PM sa MRT-3 Cubao station,” the MRT-3 said.

According to the MRT-3, a “penetration test” was done to assess the “alertness or security capacity” of a place.

It said it was “doing all it can” to ensure the safety of passengers.