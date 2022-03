(Eagle News) — The Metro Rail Transit-3 announced a suspension of operations for five days in April.

The MRT-3 said the suspension is scheduled from April 13 to 17.

It said the suspension of operations was to pave the way for annual preventive maintenance activities.

Normal operations will resume on April 18.

Metro Manila is under a COVID-19 alert level 1.

The Department of Transportation is now allowing a 100% capacity in public transportation.